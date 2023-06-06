This week, the Campbell County Public Library Board will decide whether it wants to adopt an amended collection development policy.
The board is holding a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Room. After taking public comment, the board will vote on the policy.
The library board has spent months working on the policy, including three workshops in January, February and March, where board members went through the 103-page policy page by page. Board chair Sage Bear also recruited Florida nonprofit Liberty Counsel, which recommended changes.
Friday morning, Bear said she’s “pretty proud of the policy,” and that she believes it will be approved.
“I think we have really focused in on the sexually graphic stuff for kids, so I think it is constitutionally robust,” she said.
A section of the proposed policy refers to the Child Internet Protection Act, which deals with children’s access to obscene or harmful content on the Internet.
“We followed the same guidelines and applied it to the books,” Bear said.
As to whether the crowds at library board meetings will calm down after Thursday, Bear said she wasn’t sure.
“We’d like it to calm down a bit,” she said. “The crowd that first brought this up, they will be placated. It’s not as aggressive as maybe they’d like it to be, but I think it’s fair.”
What’s in the policy?
The draft policy strikes out all references to the American Library Association. This includes the Library Bill of Rights and the Freedom to Read Statement, both of which are from the ALA.
In September, the library board voted to have no connection to the ALA.
The policy puts the ultimate responsibility for selecting materials with the library director. The draft proposes adding that the director is “acting on the authority of the Library Board and subject to standards set forth by the Board” when selecting materials.
One of the Liberty Counsel’s recommendations that made it into the draft is a new policy titled “Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material in Areas Designated for Minors.”
The board tweaked this policy to specify that it refers to the children’s and young adult sections, instead of the entire library.
The policy reads that the library “takes seriously its obligation to not include obscene sexually explicit or graphic materials” in the children’s and young adult sections that “would be harmful to minors or impede their development.”
It also requires the library director to report to the library board at least once every six months regarding compliance to this policy.
There are very few changes to the collection criteria. The draft proposes adding books on family life education to the young adult medical sciences section. Books on sexual education and birth control are still allowable.
Many people submitted written comments to the library regarding the policy.
Coleen Winterholler criticized the board members for their “intention to bulldoze their personal beliefs rather than representing the entire community our first rate library actually services.”
Wendy Jones wrote that she’s sat through many of the library board meetings, and she noted that people on both sides of the issue are concerned about the challenges children will face when they grow up.
“I don’t feel that liberty is one of the challenges they face,” she wrote.
Regardless of whether Gillette’s youth move away or stay in the community, “they will need knowledge to navigate, lead and prosper in their future,” she wrote.
“Keeping a variety of reading material available is the best way the library can do its part,” she added.
Jeanne Anderson wrote that the changes to the policy are necessary to prevent children from being harmed by pornographic material.
“Any comment that states the policy changes are hateful toward a group of people is dishonest and disingenuous,” Anderson wrote, adding that making a decision based on a majority’s opinion “is a flimsy reason as it abrogates the individual’s responsibility in making an informed decision.”
Beth Berntson asked that the board “not change for the far right extremists,” while Dallas Remme wrote that the policy is “unnecessary and takes away control from parents of teen library users by effectively making the library board into a censorship panel.”
Gail Cruse thanked the board for “challenging and correcting” the situation by dissociating from the ALA and setting collection guidelines.
“Never should our children’s health and wellbeing be sacrificed on an altar of political ideology,” she wrote.
Cheryl Barton wrote that the library’s policy has worked fine for years.
“How are we to have a literate and educated population when our free community library decides to ban books based on a few who disagree with the content?” Barton asked. “A few on our board want this change based on their moral values and what they think all parents should want.”
