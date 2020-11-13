A high wind warning is in effect for southern Campbell County until 5 a.m. Saturday.
Southwest winds in Campbell County ranged from 50-55 mph Friday afternoon.
Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 31F. WSW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 31F. WSW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: November 13, 2020 @ 7:07 pm
