Update 6:30 p.m.: The area near the sports complex remains closed about a quarter-mile from where emergency responders have gathered. Portable lights have been set up to illuminate the area. A News Record reporter at the roadblock reports seeing an ambulance with its lights on leaving the scene.
Local law enforcement have closed Boxelder Road near the Pepsi facility and the Energy Capital Sports Complex for an investigation and is asking people to stay clear of the area.
According to a message sent from the City of Gillette's Everbridge alert system at 5:26 p.m., the road through the sports complex also is closed.
Drivers are encouraged to take Butler Spaeth and Garner Lake roads to avoid the area, according to the alert.
This is an active investigation and no other confirmed information was immediately available. This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.