Thunder Basin High School principal Terry Quinn, at left, gives a high five to junior Brooke Carroll as students enter into the building the morning of the first day of school on Monday. The school district has changed its rules regarding COVID rules to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If students and employees are exposed to COVID-19, they now have the option of returning to school the next day.
Over Christmas break, some guidelines changed regarding isolation and quarantine at schools that had been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Kirby Eisenhauer, deputy superintendent of the school district, said officials have been working with Wyoming Department of Health to set those guidelines in motion.
