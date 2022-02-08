The final winter series race of this year will start at 8 a.m. Sunday at Cam-plex East Pavilion.
Open riding with no barrels will be from 8-8:30 a.m. in the arena, followed with exhibitions from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
