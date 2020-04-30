Xancer Beeson held up two fingers as he walked between the two competitors. Julian Jones stood on the left, a smile cracking his face as Beeson walked between them, Ryan Schmit was on the right gloves at the ready.
The two tapped gloves and the match was on. Shuffling back and forth across the paved basketball court, staying inside a boundary of squares the two through jabs and punches large white clouds lazily drifted by overhead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.