A Wright man accused of hitting another man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat four times and shoving that man’s mother to the ground while she tried calling 911 has been arrested and charged in Circuit Court.
John S. Harris, 64, was charged July 6 in Circuit Court with aggravated assault and battery, a felony, for allegedly hitting a 37-year-old man in the head four times with an aluminum baseball bat after a Fourth of July dispute over fireworks.
He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful contact for pushing a woman to the ground and destruction of property for damaging an Apple watch, according to court documents.
Harris’ wife called Sheriff’s deputies to Wright at about 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July for the report of two neighbors lighting off fireworks in the middle of the street that were landing on her house. A deputy talked to the two women responsible for the fireworks and told them to move farther down the street, away from the homes, then left the area.
Then at about 11 p.m., the same woman called in to report that her husband, Harris, and a 37-year-old man were fighting in the street. When deputies arrived, Harris was sitting on the ground with a bloody mouth and nose and the 37-year-old was walking around with blood falling from wounds around his right eye.
The man had significant pain and cuts to his temple and right cheek, was unable to answer basic questions and temporarily lost consciousness while talking to a deputy.
A witness said that the 37-year-old was arguing about the fireworks with Harris’ wife at which point Harris arrived home in a black Chevy truck, pulled a Worth aluminum baseball bat from under the driver’s seat, confronted the man and allegedly hit him in the head about four times, according to court documents.
The 37-year-old’s son, 11, was walking in the street and complained about pain in his right arm. He apparently ran between Harris and his dad to break up the fight and was hit by the bat once in his arm, according to court documents.
The man was able to grab the bat from Harris and threw it into a yard where his 60-year-old mother picked up the bat and called 911 for help. Harris allegedly took the bat from the woman, threw her phone into the yard and shoved her on the ground, according to court documents.
The two men continued fighting and the 37-year-old hit Harris in the face to stop the attack, according to court documents. He then took the bat from Harris and put it in his Chevy Tahoe.
Both men and the 11-year-old were taken to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital emergency department that night, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds, the morning after the fight.
Sheriff’s Office investigators went to the emergency department the next morning and met with Harris, his wife and another person, where she said they would not talk with deputies.
Investigators left the emergency department and waited outside until they saw the three of them walk out of the hospital, where they arrested Harris and took him to jail.
Investigators then went to the hospital’s intensive care unit to talk with the 37-year-old who said his memory was “fuzzy” from the incident.
He told them that he remembered backing out of his mother’s driveway at which point he heard Harris’ wife yell something to his 14-year-old son who was in the vehicle and that he got out of the Tahoe to confront her. About two minutes later, he said that Harris arrived, got out of his truck with a bat in hand and yelled “I’m going to bash your f—ing brains in,” according to court documents.
He described the bat hitting his head sounded like a bat hitting a rock. After he was hit in the head, he went to his Tahoe and grabbed his 9mm Glock 17 handgun, approached Harris and pointed it at his chest, telling him to drop the bat, according to court documents.
He said Harris threw the bat away and acted as if there was no bat, at which point the man put the gun back in his Tahoe, went back to Harris and said “we need to deescalate the situation,” according to court documents.
Sheriff’s deputies initially arrested Harris for attempted first-degree murder for purposefully stepping from his vehicle with a bat intending to “bash … his brains in,” according to the arrest affidavit of probable cause.
The charges were filed in Circuit Court as aggravated assault and battery and the two misdemeanor counts.
Harris was released from jail July 6 on a $15,000 cash or surety bond.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
