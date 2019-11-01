Charges are pending after seven Campbell County High School students admitted to smoking marijuana Thursday.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the nurse’s office after acting lethargic. He said he smoked pot during lunch and that he possibly ingested LSD before coming to school, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. The teen was taken to the hospital.
Another student, a 14-year-old girl who had been with the boy, also showed up to the nurse’s office. She also was acting lethargic, admitted to smoking pot during lunch and was taken to the hospital.
Wasson said school officials reviewed video and identified five more students who returned from lunch together. The five — a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and three 14-year-old girls, admitted to smoking marijuana. No one has yet been charged, and the investigation continues.
