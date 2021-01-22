A pickup has been pushed into the side of a mobile home at Hoy Mobile Home Park along along Hannum Road Friday morning. The incident happened around midnight Wednesday when a dump truck hit a pair of vehicles outside, pushing one into the home.
A pickup has been pushed into the side of a mobile home at Hoy Mobile Home Park along along Hannum Road Friday morning. The incident happened around midnight Wednesday when a dump truck hit a pair of vehicles outside, pushing one into the home.
Brenda Oechsner was sleeping on a couch at midnight Wednesday when her room began to shake violently.
A maroon 1993 Freightliner had rammed her roommate’s 1997 Ford F-250, which then plowed into the home where Oechsner's bedroom is at the Hoy Mobile Home Park, 5110 Hannum Road. The truck also hit a 1992 GMC Sierra, causing more than $5,000 in damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.