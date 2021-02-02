The Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services across Wyoming throughout this month.
Sandy McFarland will talk to vets and their families to discuss federal and state benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. She also can assist veterans and their families with applying for benefits, filing claims or requesting health care.
