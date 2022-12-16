The Gillette Police Department reported a scam going around from someone purporting to be a member of local law enforcement.
Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said the department has been getting several calls from residents who said they’ve been contacted by someone claiming to be "Officer Gordon" with the Gillette Police Department.
