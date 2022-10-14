Prairie Pens, a local writing group, will coordinate “Installations and Inspirations,” a fun writing event starting at 1 p.m Saturday at the Rockpile Museum.
Admission fees to the museum will be waived for the afternoon for the workshop. The event will use historic objects and images to spark the imagination, which is a concept known as ekphrastic writing that originated in Ancient Greece. The workshop will include an introduction and overview before attendees explore the museum to find exhibits they can use as writing prompts.
