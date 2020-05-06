Campbell County’s 16th confirmed case of COVID-19 is concerning because it involves a teen girl who has had contact with “a large number of people who are in the vulnerable population category,” said Ivy McGowan, Campbell County spokeswoman.
The girl is quarantined at home and the county is conducting contact tracing on known people who have had contact with the teen, she said.
How the girl got the novel coronavirus also isn’t known, which points to hers being the county’s second community-acquired case, which means she likely caught the virus from somewhere in the community and not from another known case.
The new case was reported Wednesday afternoon as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming spiked by 27 in a 24-hour period from 452 to 479, the state’s second-largest single-day jump in coronavirus cases since the first was reported March 12.
Of those new cases, 24 were in Fremont County, which spiked to 155 cases, the most of any county in Wyoming. The other confirmed coronavirus cases were one each in Laramie County, which now has 109 cases, and Sweetwater County, now at 12.
The sharp gain in Fremont County is being attributed to the discovery of new cases stemming from an ongoing outbreak there, said Kim Deti, spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health.
Along with 477 confirmed cases, the state also has had 152 probable cases. Of those 629 cases, the WDH reports that 416 people have recovered. In Campbell County, 13 of 16 confirmed cases have recovered.
There have been seven virus-related deaths in Wyoming so far.
Along with taxing the resources of the WDH, the pandemic also has sparked a desire for information about COVID-19, Deti said. Before the virus hit, the WDH website, health.wyo.gov, would normally see 5,000 to 6,000 pageviews a day. That’s exploded to average daily pageviews of 50,000 to 60,000, with many days breaking the 100,000 mark.
The busiest day on the WDH website was March 31, when 179,000 pageviews were logged.
