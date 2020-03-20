Restaurants in Gillette have moved to curbside pickup and delivery following Gov. Mark Gordon’s order Thursday night to close all bars and restaurants in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce has set up a webpage, gillettechamber.com/corona, with information on its member businesses and what services they’re offering during this time.
Some restaurants had already decided to close their doors before the governor’s order.
Pizza Carrello closed its dining room late Thursday morning after a vote of the restaurant’s management team. Co-owner Ariane Jimison said that while it was a tough decision, the safety of her staff and customers was most important.
“I really feel like regardless of what people feel is going on, it’s very serious,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter if you think it’s real or not. There’s a huge effect.”
“It’s hard to believe this is where it’s going, but because it’s happening worldwide, it’s a lot more believable. It’s not just us,” said Ken Barkey, owner of The Prime Rib Restaurant.
Before the governor’s order was announced, The Prime Rib was practicing social distancing, seating groups at every other table so they don’t have to be close to other people.
Barkey estimates business at his restaurant has decreased 65% because of the coronavirus. Prior to the governor’s order, few people were coming in for lunch and the dinner crowd was smaller than usual.
He hasn’t had to lay anyone off and said his top priority is helping his employees during this time.
“I care about our people, and I want to make sure they’re OK,” he said.
Barkey said he doesn’t think people are overreacting to the virus, but thinks some are too quick to believe the first thing they hear.
“With all the stress and worry, I think people are jumping to conclusions,” Barkey said, but he understands why they’re nervous. “People are living day to day, paycheck to paycheck.
“The real worry is how long it’s going to last. A couple weeks will be tough. A couple months, it’s going to be very tough.”
Jimison is using the situation as an opportunity to innovate and learn new things.
When Pizza Carrello was located in a little shop on Second Street, it sold bread during the coal mine layoffs to help make ends meet. Now it’s selling bread again, this time sparked by a lack of bread in local grocery stores.
That started Thursday with 20 loaves of bread, which sold out in the first hour.
Also for the first time, Pizza Carrello is selling frozen pizzas. Jimison’s calling it the “Apocalypse Special.” It’s something people can get a few of and stick in their freezers to save for later.
“We don’t even know if people will want it,” she said. “We’re just throwing stuff at the wall, seeing what sticks.”
In times like these, it’s important to keep spirits up, she added.
“We’re trying to stay lighthearted about it because it is a terrifying situation,” Jimison said. “Keeping people smiling is half the battle.”
As of this time, Jimison isn’t worried about a food shortage.
“Nobody’s hoarding Parmesan or olives, so we’re OK,” she said.
Pizza Carrello is only offering takeout for now, but also is considering delivery options and hopes to get that going as soon as possible.
Even when the number of virus cases starts to decline, the effects will continue for a long time, she said. There will be people who are trying to get caught up after not being paid for weeks. Costs of food and other items might go up. And there will be areas of life impacted that “we haven’t even thought of yet,” she said.
Barkey said the situation has been surreal, and “the only thing I’ve dealt with that compares with this is 9/11.”
“It feels like we’ll be telling stories about this for a long time,” Jimison said. “It’s a pivotal time. It’s uncertain and very scary.
“During our hardest times is when we find out what we’re made of. We can separate or come together,” she said. “I hope this is a unifying moment for our community, country and world. It’s an opportunity to see things a little differently, and see how closely related we all really are.”
