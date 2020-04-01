Campbell County is seeing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases as testing increases. Wednesday afternoon, Campbell County Public Health was notified that a woman in her 60s, who is now out of the state, is the county’s fifth confirmed case.
It’s unknown if the woman contracted the coronavirus in Wyoming or in the state where she is currently staying. The Wyoming Department of Health considers her a Campbell County case because she listed a Campbell County address when she was tested.
She’s being monitored by the health department where she’s located.
The county has had four new confirmed cases in the past two days, which underscores the message that Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming Department of Health and Campbell County Public Health have been advocating: stay home except for essential travel.
Public Health expects to continue to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases as sample collection kits become more readily available.
State count up to 137 cases
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 137 as of Wednesday evening, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
With 1,713 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 751 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
In Campbell County, the count is four cases, including one who has already recovered and has been released from quarantine.
Campbell County has so far had 168 tests completed at the state lab and has one test awaiting results.
Laramie County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 35, followed by Teton County with 26 and Fremont County with 25. Natrona County has 14 cases and Sheridan County 10.
Of the 137 cases in Wyoming, the WDH also reports that 31 have already recovered and there have so far been no COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.