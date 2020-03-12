Pronghorn women's basketball player Sydney Prather holds up "Dragons Love Tacos," before her, Kindall Seamands and Skyler Patton read the book to Paintbrush at the 2020 Leaders are Readers on Wednesday.
Mayor Louise Carter-King finds herself reading the words "the kids I'm reading to are the best kids in the world," in "The Book with No Pictures" at the 2020 Leaders are Readers at Paintbrush Elementary on Wednesday.
Paintbrush Elementary's 2020 Leaders are Readers brought in various leaders from across the city of Gillette on Wednesday. Government, sheriff, school board and even members of the Pronghorns were all present for the event.
Attending was Mayor Louise Carter-King, Sheriff Scott Matheny, Pronghorn women's basketball players Skylar Patton, Kindall Seamands and Sydney Prather, school district Human Resources Director Larry Reznicek, former Conestoga Elementary teacher Ashley Eischeid and former Paintbrush Elementary teacher Bailey Gregorich, who taught third grade last year before leaving to be a stay-at-home mom.
