Molly Jean Boutique on Gillette Avenue will be having an ugly sweater party from 5-7 p.m. Dec 16.
The festive party also will include a warm clothing drive. They will be collecting warm clothes, including coats, hats, gloves, snow pants, etc., in new or great condition in all sizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.