In keeping with the Halloween theme seen around town, the Gillette College library and campus life and housing worked together to put on their first-ever Storybook Pumpkins Competition.
Final products ranged from “Stranger Things” characters, as displayed in a pumpkin, to the kid-friendly “Chicken Little.” The pumpkins will be on display at the Gillette College Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Walk from 5:30-7 p.m. tonight in the Tech Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.