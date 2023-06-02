Gillette is headed into the summer with the least dry conditions it’s had in the past few years.
In May, the National Weather Service recorded 2.4 inches of rain in Gillette, which is down from the 3.27 inches that’s normally seen in that month. There was rainfall on 12 days in May, with May 11 having the highest amount in one day with 0.6 inches.
Temperatures last month reached a high of 83 degrees on May 22, while May 8 had the coldest temperature with 31 degrees.
There was no snow in Gillette for the month of May. Every May since 2019, which saw 12.5 inches of snow, has seen either no snow or trace amounts of snow.
Melissa Smith, a meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, said that by late June, things will quickly start to dry out.
“We’d better enjoy the moisture while we can,” she said. “By the end of June we’re going to start drying out, and we’ll be wishing we had this kind of moisture.”
For the year, 5.81 inches of precipitation has been recorded in Gillette, which is more than 2 inches less than what’s typically seen the first five months of the year.
But despite that, conditions have remained fairly moist compared to the past couple of years, in part due to all of the snow that Campbell County got at the end of 2022.
From the start of 2021 to June of 2022, most of Campbell County was under either severe drought or extreme drought conditions. And for a two-year stretch going back to the spring of 2020, some portion of the county was under at least severe drought.
Since last June, however, most of the county has been under abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions.
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, only 3.5% of Campbell County is experiencing drought conditions. This is the southeastern corner of the county, and it’s in moderate drought.
Most of the county, or 69%, are in abnormally dry conditions, which is one step away from moderate drought. This includes Gillette and Wright.
As summer draws near, the chance for severe weather increases. A lot of severe thunderstorms will develop over the Big Horn Mountains and move into northeastern Wyoming in the afternoon and early evening, Smith said.
“We see most of our severe weather in the afternoon, between 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., that’s kind of our peak for our severe weather,” she said. “Hail is kind of a given in this area, and strong winds are common with a lot of our thunderstorms.”
