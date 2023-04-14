The Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic is on track to open its automatic doors later this spring, as the finishing touches on the new facility are underway.
Outdoors, an 800-pound bear statue, “Mr. Claws,” greets visitors. Inside, an infinity statue — which becomes self-evident once staring into it — awaits visitors before entering the main lobby, where they’ll find more works of art and a waiting room modeled more like a hotel’s than of a clinic’s.
By design, the clinic is unlike any you’ll find in Gillette. And although not yet open, it’s thumbprint in the community is already slated to grow.
The clinic is a vision of Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the cryptocurrency Ethereum and founder of the cryptocurrency Cardano, and one that is shared by he and his family. His father, former CCH physician and hospital board trustee Dr. Mark Hoskinson, and brother, Dr. William Hoskinson, have been instrumental to the project.
The primary care clinic on Highway 50 is the first of multiple phases of expansion the Hoskinson family has planned for its health care offerings in Gillette. The second phase involves another building behind the current clinic space. Another plot of land on Gurley Avenue could become home to more of the family’s future endeavors, including a branch focused on medical research.
For now, the focus is on opening the clinic in May, at a date that has not been finalized, said Dennis Jack, director of operations.
Although once expected to open last December, the construction was delayed by “a combination of everything,” Jack said.
“The weather, trying to lay the concrete, we had this horrendous long winter and it’s been very difficult to get the outside (completed),” said Patty Hoskinson.
The next phase of the operations is a moving target in terms of timeline and scope. A modular building will go behind the clinic and house more lab equipment and another structure, which will be about 10,000 sq. ft., will house a radiology department, a hyperbaric multi-person chamber and possibly a compounding pharmacy, Jack said.
The clinic has 13 exam rooms and four provider rooms. So far, it’s hired three physicians and two nurse practitioners, who are currently seeing patients at 201 W. Lakeway Road until the clinic opens, and have three more physicians who have signed on.
Physicians for about seven or eight other specialties are being actively recruited, Jack said.
“We’re going to outgrow this really fast,” Patty added.
They are not looking for surgeons yet, but as the clinic grows, that addition may be needed sooner rather than later.
“As we build more and more primary care docs who can refer to those surgeons, it’s a matter of time,” Jack said. “We’re going to need surgeons on board.”
Providers will be asked to see 16 patients per day, Jack said, and so far, they have 3,000 unique patients, with a goal of having 10,000 patients within the first year of operations. Although a clinic by name, it has a more expansive administration and support staff.
“So (physicians) can practice medicine and leave all the other stuff to everybody else,” Hoskinson said. “That was Charlie’s goal.”
