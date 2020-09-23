Since last Thursday, the local confirmed COVID-19 case count has jumped by 40.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Campbell County has had 233 lab-confirmed cases, up from 193 last Thursday. Of those cases, 48 are active, up from 13 last week.
Thirty-five of the 40 new cases were community-acquired, while the remaining five were contacts of a known positive, according to a press release from Campbell County Public Health. Four of the 40 cases were teenagers younger than 18.
Tuesday had the highest number of positive cases, with 12. Friday had seven cases, while Wednesday had six.
One resident is currently hospitalized in an out-of-town hospital due to COVID-19 complications.
Public Health started administering free COVID-19 tests this week. It has done 102 tests so far, and five of them ended up being positive.
Public Health also is monitoring 119 contacts of known positives.
Thursday, a boy under 18, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 80s tested positive. The boy was community-acquired, while the women were contacts of known cases.
Friday, two men in their 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 60s and a man and a woman in their 80s tested positive.
Saturday, a man and woman in their 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s tested positive.
Sunday, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, a man and woman in their 60s and a woman in her 70s tested positive.
Monday, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s tested positive. All of the cases that came in from Friday through Sunday were community-acquired.
There were lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. Two boys under 18, two men in their 20s, two women in their 20s, three men in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s tested positive. Nearly all of them were community-acquired, with one man in his 20s and the woman in her 70s being contacts of a known case.
And six cases came in Wednesday. A boy under 18, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s tested positive. The man in his 30s was a contact of a known positive, and the rest were community-acquired.
