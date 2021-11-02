AVA Art Center is calling for art for its seasonal exhibition “Handmade for the Holidays,” which is a festive opportunity for local makers to sell their handmade creations to holiday shoppers looking for unique gifts and holiday decor.
All gift objects and decor in all media will be considered, this includes knitting, crochet, weaving, quilting, ceramics, metalwork, woodwork, hand-bound books, leatherwork, artisan soap, original home decor and handmade jewelry.
