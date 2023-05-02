Pray 5K preview
Buy Now

Brandi Pfeil pushes her daughters Jolene, 4, and Scarlett, 2, along a pathway during a 5K in 2022. A Pray 5K begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Ascend Freedom Fitness, 1800 W. 4J Road.

 News Record File Photo

To celebrate National Day of Prayer, Ascend Freedom Fitness is hosting a Pray 5K for community members to either run or walk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, starting at 1800 W. 4J Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.