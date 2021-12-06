The community of Gillette kicked off the holiday season in style over the weekend as hundreds of community members, families and children filled the sidewalks of Gillette Avenue for the very popular annual Parade of Lights event Saturday evening.
Some camped out in their cars for optimal comfort viewing, while others lined the edge of the street with bags to fill with goodies obtained from passing illuminated floats under the night sky.
