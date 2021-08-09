Mckenzie Buckner, 10, and her dachshund, Tikka, are awarded top honors at the conclusion of the costume contest during Saturday's dachshund races at the Campbell County Fair. Tikka, 3, went on to win the actual race series as well.
In what was most likely the most laughable and lighthearted race of the year in Campbell County, 15 four-legged fur balls hit the ground running Saturday morning for the return of the fan-favorite dachshund races at the county fair.
A quiet patch of green grass with a white fence-lined raceway set the stage for the start of the event, featuring owners slowly pacing the raceway with their dressed up dachshunds for a costume contest.
(1) comment
off to the races! (with more cavid cases in Gillette!!!
