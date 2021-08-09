In what was most likely the most laughable and lighthearted race of the year in Campbell County, 15 four-legged fur balls hit the ground running Saturday morning for the return of the fan-favorite dachshund races at the county fair.

A quiet patch of green grass with a white fence-lined raceway set the stage for the start of the event, featuring owners slowly pacing the raceway with their dressed up dachshunds for a costume contest.

Larry Reilly

off to the races! (with more cavid cases in Gillette!!!

