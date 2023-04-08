As the Wyoming Legislature enters the interim and prepares for the next legislative session, communication is going to be key.
In a meeting with legislators, county commissioners and elected officials this week, some of the elected officials asked for improved communication with the legislators.
Campbell County Assessor Troy Clements said he appreciates the work the lawmakers have done in representing Campbell County.
“The only thing I would ask for is better communication,” he said.
He said that during the most recent legislative session, only two local lawmakers reached out to Clements: Sen. Eric Barlow and Rep. Ken Clouston.
There were more than 20 bills that dealt with property taxes, Clements said. He said he doesn’t tell lawmakers how to vote on any given bill, but that he can provide numbers and context on the effects a suggested change could have on Gillette and Campbell County.
“I think if things that are going to affect our county, I’d appreciate if you’d reach out,” Clements said. “I feel like my opinion counts.”
“Let’s hear it, what do you think we can do?” asked Rep. Reuben Tarver.
“Talk to me, reach out to me,” Clements said. “You’re a voice for Campbell County, but at the same time, if (a bill) affects our county, I think we should be involved as well.”
Sheriff Scott Matheny echoed Clements’ thoughts. He said each year there are a lot of bills that have ramifications for law enforcement, particularly when it comes to drugs and guns.
“We have a good working relationship in Campbell County,” he said. “Let’s make sure that continues.”
Rep. Chris Knapp said while the local delegation has a responsibility locally, “we also have a responsibility statewide.”
There are state associations that bring forth concerns to the legislators, Knapp said, and often it’s assumed that those concerns are shared by all the counties represented by the association.
“I wish the associations would be a little more active in contacting us about statewide consensus,” he said.
Rep. Abby Angelos said she and her fellow lawmakers are “more than willing” to listen to the elected officials on the full implications of a given bill.
Barlow said relationships will be more important than ever in the next year. The 2024 legislative session will be a budget session, meaning bills will need two-thirds support just to be heard. For bills to have the best chance of succeeding, a lot of prep work needs to be done in the next eight months.
“We’ve got to do good work,” he said.
“Honestly, please reach out to us,” Tarver said. “I think all of us read our emails. It is a two-way street. Please reach out. We’ll be happy to help in any way we can.”
