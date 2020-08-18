The Gillette College Foundation invites golfers to participate in an afternoon of fun at Bell Nob Golf Course for the 19th annual Energy Cup Golf Scramble on Friday.
The course opens for golfers at 11:30 a.m. for registration with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner and awards are at 6 with a payout for the top three teams, hole-in-one and pin prizes.
