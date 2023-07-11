Some love stories begin with chance encounters, friendship or even a blind date set up by mutual friends. There’s no rhyme, reason or calculated formula that designates what will or won’t last forever.
But all stories have a starting point. And for Michael and Tierney Jeffers, the story began with ice cream.
Looking back, Tierney believes the day in 2020 was a sign. She’d enjoyed talking to Michael who she was mutual friends with on social media but admitted that she’d turned him down a few times.
“He had asked me on several dates, three of them, I think,” she said. “But I was focused on my goals and really wasn’t interested in dating.”
Then one day, Tierney had a hankering for ice cream. She told her mom about it and a few hours later, Michael messaged her out of the blue asking if she’d like to grab ice cream.
“To me that was like, I need to go get ice cream with this guy,” she recalled with a smile.
Ice cream turned into a nine hour drive in and around Gillette before he dropped her off at home at about 4 a.m. the next day. Neither one wanted the date to end and essentially it didn’t. The two became inseparable, learning more about one another and becoming engaged before the end of the year.
It was near the end of the year that Tierney also found out the two would soon be joined by what they called a new “rodeo contestant.” It was then Tierney outlined two options for Michael: Either they would marry before the baby arrived or after.
The two opted for the earlier route and had the traditional wedding Michael dreamed of Jan. 2, 2021. The next two weeks were what Tierney describes as the happiest time of her life.
Then, it became the hardest.
On Jan. 16, 2021, at 28 years old, Michael died of a heart attack while he was working on a truck at his parents’ home in Wright.
The day is mostly a daze to Tierney who drove back from Sturgis, South Dakota, when Michael’s mother called to tell her he was in the hospital. On her drive back, she went through denial before a feeling she couldn’t explain told her he wasn’t going to make it.
“It was probably the hardest day of my life,” she said.
It was after Michael’s death that Tierney began putting together a toolbox of sorts that she used to start over once again. She’d started adding tools to the box earlier in her life as she worked her way back from a hormone disease, domestic violence and abuse.
Earlier this year, she self published the toolbox, “100 Days of Self Growth & Love,” for others to use in recovering from loss, abuse or any challenge in their life. Jeffers’ firm belief is that there’s a purpose behind the pain she’s gone through and her hope is that the book is able to fulfill that purpose as it helps others deal with their own pain.
Starting over
There have been a few points in her life where Jeffers felt the need to start over.
Growing up, she was often in and out of children’s hospitals trying to diagnose something she knew was there but couldn’t find. Eventually, she was diagnosed with Cushing disease, a disease that causes hormone imbalances.
She had a pituitary brain tumor removed in 2014 but the medications and constant unknown had left Jeffers overweight and insecure. She ended up in an abusive relationship with a man who was eventually sentenced to prison for physical abuse.
“I feel like a lot of my lack of self worth and love, just because of my body image and how I grew up, contributed to me ending up in that situation,” Jeffers said.
She became pregnant with her oldest daughter, Sonora, during the relationship, which made her look in the mirror and decide to move forward. Jeffers began digging into podcasts, books and research that taught her how to become not only a better person but also a happier one.
That research is what she went back to after her husband died and she soon found herself taking voice notes of thoughts she had while working out at the gym. She transcribed the voice notes and created the guide that is now a published work.
The 85-page book isn’t filled with chapters of her life story, but rather, short positive comments or ideas that helped her overcome challenges in her life. Some of the ideas range from dance parties to organizing the house, while others include a focus on goals or time outside.
Jeffers hopes the book will give a starting point to readers who struggle to know what to do on difficult days or even have a hard time getting out of bed.
“I want them to feel like they have someone in their corner,” she said. “This is my way of being that for them, letting them know they’re not alone and that I’m rooting for them.”
Jeffers’ faith, friends and family have been rocks throughout her entire journey but she recognizes that not everyone has that. The book is there for those who need the support, much like she did after her husband’s death.
Besides dealing with his death, she also had to come to terms with a different future than the one she’d planned. She’s now a single parent to her two girls and a bonus mom to two girls Michael had before they were married who visit during school breaks and some holidays.
“My pregnancy was really hard for me emotionally in a lot of ways because I was planning on raising these children with my husband,” Jeffers said.
Along with the pregnancy, the day of Taltyn’s birth was also difficult, perhaps the second hardest day of Tierney’s life. But slowly, with tools she’s learned in the last decades of her life, Jeffers began to move forward.
Sometimes the pain still hits in waves, while other days are filled with joy.
“There’s some days I’ll think of him and his memory makes me so happy,” Jeffers said. “Other days I’m crying on the bathroom floor after the girls fall asleep.”
But Michael’s outlook and view on life have helped her cope with the days she feels lost. It’s a way of thinking she began to develop when they were together but feels even more strongly about now that he’s gone.
“He taught me this when he was alive but he taught me this a lot after his death as well,” Jeffers said. “But life is short.”
Jeffers, who describes herself as a “Type A” personality, always struggled with worries about what others thought or if lists and plans were followed. Michael flew by the seat of his pants, enjoying moments as they came or leaning into the wind when it picked up.
It’s that perspective Jeffers reminds herself of when she feels the suffering. It’s in those moments she brings her girls into the room for a dance party or blasts the music until she’s lost in the lyrics.
Within her book, it’s those same tools she passes on to readers because although there may be a time and place to cry on the bathroom floor, there’s also ways for those lost to stand back up and find joy.
