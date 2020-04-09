On Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau started mailing out paper questionnaires to households that have not responded online or by phone to the 2020 Census. It will continue to mail them through April 16.
The census can still be completed over the phone or online. The deadline to respond is Aug. 14. Later this year, the Census Bureau plans to send census takers to visit households that have not responded to the 2020 Census to help them complete questionnaires.
