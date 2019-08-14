Randy Hite has resigned as a Campbell County Health Board trustee, citing personal reasons.
The resignation is effective immediately, according to a Campbell County Health press release.
According to board policy, the board chairman will announce a specific date for a deadline for receipt of applications from interested, eligible candidates within 14 days of receiving a written resignation.
The board has its regular meeting Aug. 22 and at that time will determine the timeline for the selection of Hite’s replacement. The timeline will be made public following the board meeting.
The new trustee will serve out the remaining term of the member he or she replaces, which in this case is November 2020.
“With a heavy heart, I reluctantly accepted Mr. Hite’s resignation”, said Board Chairman Dr. Ian Swift. “He has had a terrific and impactful seven years as a trustee, with two of those as chairman, and several years as past chair offering sagacious advice to the current chairs. His presence and wisdom will be missed.”
Hite, a physical therapist with Gillette Physical Therapy, was first elected to the CCH Board of Trustees in November 2012.
