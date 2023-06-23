Library Board
Library director Terri Lesley responds to library board members as they discuss the library’s current collection development policy during a public meeting in January 2023 at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The library director and the Campbell County Library Board hope to move forward after the results of an employee survey were released showing a large rift between the library’s employees and the board members.

Bear has been unprofessional in this whole ordeal. Shame on 4 of the commissioners for reappointing her. She has no idea about standard board operating procedures, does not enforce rules at public comment, let's the haters say whatever they want, and hushed what she doesn't want to hear. Continuously, Bear has attacted the ALA and WLA, both of these organizations exist to better libraries. They are not some part of a conspiracy and liberal agenda to destroy America. The damage is done. There is no healing after her time as a board member. The only option to heal relationships is for Bear and her friends to resign immediately.

