Halle Rogers gives thumbs up to the booth as prepares to do her gymnastics and dance routine to the song "Lions" at the auditions for the Kiwanis Talent Show at the Campbell County High School Auditorium on Saturday.
Nineteen students, some dressed as cheetahs, others carrying instruments ranging from trumpets to a ukulele, filled the auditorium at Campbell County High School on Saturday to audition for the annual Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow Talent Show.
The talent show has been put on for about 22 years in Gillette and brings out the dancers and musicians among Gillette’s youth.
