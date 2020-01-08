The Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County truly has a home of its own after the Gillette City Council unanimously voted to transfer ownership of the former Lakeway Elementary School building to the nonprofit agency.

The city had been leasing the building on Lakeview Drive to the club for the past few years for $1 a year. Now for another $1 installment, the building will belong to the organization, which provides a safe place for youth before and after school and in summertime.

