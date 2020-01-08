Kids await their turn in a game of foursquare at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County. The city of Gillette had been leasing the former Lakeway Elementary School building to the club, but the City Council on Tuesday voted to turn the building over to the club.
Christi Urman and Joe Barber outline mountains with tape on a wall inside the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County on Nov. 1, 2017. The pair are among dozens of volunteers who have worked to bring new life to the youth organization’s building through donations and renovations.
News Record Photo/ Ed Glazar
Volunteer Greg Mager dips his roller as he paints a wall outside the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County on Aug. 30, 2017. Mager was one of several volunteers working on the ongoing remodel.
The Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County truly has a home of its own after the Gillette City Council unanimously voted to transfer ownership of the former Lakeway Elementary School building to the nonprofit agency.
The city had been leasing the building on Lakeview Drive to the club for the past few years for $1 a year. Now for another $1 installment, the building will belong to the organization, which provides a safe place for youth before and after school and in summertime.
