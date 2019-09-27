Starting Monday morning, people can get flu shots at Campbell County Public Health.
People can walk into Public Health, located at 2301 4J Road, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday to be vaccinated against influenza.
Updated: September 27, 2019 @ 5:45 pm
