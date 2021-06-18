The five new confirmed COVID-19 cases counted in Campbell County on Thursday were outpaced by 14 recoveries, dropping the county’s active case count to 32.
Wyoming added 44 more confirmed cases, raising its total confirmed case count to 51,678 since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The county’s active case count has settled down in the past week after reaching as high as 67 cases towards the end of May. The 30-or-so active cases this past week is still above the average active cases held for the months leading up to the mid-May rise in cases.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,473 (as of June 14)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,418 (as of June 14)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 937
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 541
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 70
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,610
- Number of active cases: 32
- Recoveries: 5,055
- Recoveries in past seven days: 58
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 44
- Number of probables: 9,747
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 670
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 51,678
- Number of active cases: 452
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 734
- Hospitalizations today: 47
