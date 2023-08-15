Gas pumps at the north and south Shell Food Marts will benefit Ride and Shine Equine Assisted Therapy from now through Sept. 30. The gas stations will donate a portion of money for every gallon pumped at the decorated “Giving Pumps.” Those pumps are pump seven and eight at the North Shell Mart or nine and 10 at the south location.

