The violent protests in Washington, D.C., touched Americans from border to border, and those 1,750 miles northwest in Gillette were no exception.
Lucas Fralick, a local historian and Democrat, said he watched the events unfold with sadness for what this nation has come to.
“I hate to use the term un-American, but that’s what this is,” he said.
He said the protests should not be seen as reflective of the Republican Party as a whole.
“I don’t know any Republican that acts this way,” he said. “I don’t inherently blame Republicans for this. I really just blame the president for it.”
He said he can sympathize somewhat with the protesters. He understands the frustration of having one’s presidential candidate come up short in the election. He felt that way in 2016.
“I was upset in 2016 when Hillary lost, but there was never a moment where we felt it was an illegitimate election,” he said.
Fralick said he’s not too surprised by Trump’s behavior, but does think the president “overplayed his hand a little bit.”
“I can really understand the frustration, but to go so far as to translate that anger into total outrage, that’s too far,” he said.
Supporting the protesters
One resident who wished she joined in the D.C. protests was 93-year-old Marjorie Rainwater.
“It’s the first time I can ever remember that peaceful people were so concerned about the election,” she said.
“If I could have been there I would have been there,” she said.
Rainwater said she was not speaking as a Republican, but as an American when she said she thinks the election results were not obtained legally and Americans should be upset about that.
“I didn’t see one bit of violence anywhere, they were just telling that they do not accept the election as it was done because it was not done by the Constitution in several of the states,” Rainwater said. “To tell you the truth, I sat here and just was so emotional because usually I’m sitting here thinking I can’t do anything. Usually we just accept whatever we’re given, but we knew this was not correct.”
While she said states like Wyoming who supported Trump cannot tell states what to do, “we can tell the United States government that we do not accept unconstitutional votes.”
“I am so proud of them. I didn’t see one bit of animosity and anything that shouldn’t have been done,” Rainwater said.
'This is quite a bit different'
Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning was struck by the scenes of violence and chaos because it was the opposite of what he'd seen about a year ago when he was in Washington, D.C., for Museums Advocacy Day.
Among the buildings he saw was the U.S. Capitol.
“It was pretty awesome,” he said. “It’s a building you see all the time. You read about the history, you see it on TV, but until you’re there in person you don't understand the symbolism of what the capital and the monuments around the Capitol and the White House really mean."
Henning met with U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, then Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. The only thing on the mind of Henning and other attendees then was the importance of museums across the United States.
“It was all very organized, peaceful. It felt like you were a part of the democratic process. So (today's protests was) quite a bit different,” he said. “To watch this was kind of striking because it’s really different than what we were doing that day.”
As a historian, he realizes there have been plenty of protests in Washington, D.C., including one in March 1932 when thousands of World War I veterans converged in the nation's capital requesting wartime payment so they can make ends meet during the heart of the Great Depression. To deal with the crowds, President Herbert Hoover sent in the U.S. Army and clashes resulted between soldiers and veterans.
Henning said while he expected a big gathering as in those previous events and some shouting, he was surprised to see some people storm into the U.S. Capitol.
“Maybe that is naivete on my part, but I would have expected a larger police presence that would have prevented that,” he said. “But I’m sure they have to weigh our rights to protest so I’m sure they were trying to not have such a large presence so not to cause conflict and prevent them from protesting peacefully. I’m sure there was a balance there and they missed on it today.”
