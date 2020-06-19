A second applicant has put his name in the running for the vacant Ward 3 Gillette City Council seat.
Shaun Hottell filed Friday afternoon, and if he is appointed by the City Council he will replace former Councilman Shay Lundvall, who resigned June 10.
“I want to do my part for Gillette and I want to be a good citizen,” Hottell said about why he applied. “I really like Gillette and want to help it move forward.
“I think this is a good place to raise a family and I want to make sure it stays that way. I want it to continue to be a great community."
Hottell is an electrical and instrumentation technician at the Dry Fork Station power pland and has about 20 years of experience in maintenance.
Maintaining equipment is a part of the city's budget and, “I believe I could have some good insight on that,” he said.
Hottell said he understands that the city's economy is looking bleak and tough decisions will need to be made by the council.
"There are challenges going forward," he said.
The city will accept applications for the vacant Ward 3 seat until noon Tuesday. A date has yet to be set for candidate interviews.
