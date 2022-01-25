Campbell County confirmed 190 more COVID-19 cases when the Wyoming Department of Health updated its records on Monday, upping the county’s active case count to 530.
The 530 active cases is the most in Campbell County since December 2020.
The number of COVID-19 patients has increased statewide and reached 124 patients on Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The number of Wyoming COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 249 on Oct. 21, during the last wave of cases.
In Campbell County, so far, the rise in new cases has not resulted in as many COVID-19 hospitalizations as during past surges.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital had five COVID-19 patients on Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
During the last autumn rise in cases, the hospital had as many as 25 COVID-19 patients at once, causing the organization to add additional units to house more patients.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of Jan. 24):
- All county residents: 28.01%
- Children (5-11): 2.71%
- Adolescents (12-17): 13.81%
- Adults (18 and older): 36.32%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.35%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 190
- Number of probables: 1,044
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 873
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 9,767
- Number of active cases: 530
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 10,103
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 131
- Hospitalizations today: 5
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2,050
- Number of probables: 29,319
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 12,173
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 108,554
- Number of active cases: 7,769
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 1,601
- Hospitalizations today: 124
