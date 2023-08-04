County Commision Protestor
Buy Now

Sherilyn England holds a sign Tuesday outside of the Campbell County Courthouse before a County Commission meeting in Gillette.

The Campbell County Public Library Board, selected by the commissioners, fired library director Terry Lesley during a meeting last Friday.

 Ed Glazar

The Campbell County Commissioners are standing behind the Campbell County Public Library Board in light of the latter’s decision to fire Terri Lesley from her position as library director.

(2) comments

Dakota Rose

I’m in agreement with Sheri England’s quote. I have grave concerns that we have County Commissioners are getting their information from websites that promote nonsense about libraries and the American Library Association. No qualified person with the credentials to replace Terri Lesley will apply for the opening at our library, but perhaps that was the plan all along?

Report Add Reply
Dakota Rose

One more comment what does the movie “Road to Freedom” have to do with the books at the library? I would truly like to see Commissioner Knutson clarify this for me?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.