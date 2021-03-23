The Animal Medical Center of Wyoming is hosting a benefit for one of its own, veterinarian assistant Kayla Kretzschmar.
Kretzschmar was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2019. She had surgery and radiation before going into remission. However, she later learned the cancer spread to her lymph nodes that needs an aggressive form of chemotherapy known as “red devil.” It will be followed by 10 weeks of a lower-dose chemotherapy. Her goal is to achieve remission again, she said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
