BOCES: A 15-year-old boy was ticketed for destruction of property. Staff at the Northeast Wyoming Board of Cooperative Educational Services,called police to report the boy was actively destroying property. The boy allegedly grabbed a piece of concrete from near a drain and began using it to hit a door and its electronic lock. Right now it’s not known how much damage was done, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. The boy was ticketed for destruction of property.
