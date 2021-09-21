The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is having an open house Saturday to celebrate its new name.
The 2021 Wings and Wheels Show and Open House will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be food vendors, and there also will be a car, airplane and motorcycle show, featuring vehicles from local residents.
