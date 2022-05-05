A 32-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving, driving under suspension, open container and marijuana possession Wednesday afternoon after someone showed up to repossess his truck.
The flatbed truck driver, 40, came to O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 400 block of Boxelder Road around 3 p.m. to repossess a 2002 Ford F150. The Ford truck’s owner, 32, tried driving away from the man and in the process collided with the flatbed, causing over $1,000 in damage to both trucks, said Police Lt. Kelly Alger.
