Kennedy Wainaina and Chris Gakwa had to change their travel plans for next week.
Until Wednesday, they had planned on making the 800-mile trip from Boise, Idaho to Gillette for the Nov. 3 pre-trial hearing of Nathan J. Hightman, the man accused of stealing money from their sister’s bank account and running up her credit cards in the time between when she was last heard from and reported missing.
Their sister — Irene Gakwa, 33 — was last heard from Feb. 24 and reported missing by family March 20. The man she was living with in Gillette at the time, Hightman, has pleaded not guilty June 8 to five felonies, including two counts of theft, two counts of crimes against intellectual property and unlawful use of a credit card.
For the second time, his next court appearance has been continued, or delayed. His pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 4 and his trial, if necessary, is set for Feb. 6.
“It’s very frustrating for all of us,” Wainaina said Thursday through a video call with other family members and a group of people in Gillette.
A motion filed Tuesday requested a second continuance, which was granted and rescheduled Thursday, according to court documents.
“There continues to be immense public scrutiny regarding the defendant and the disappearance of the alleged victim in this matter and it continues to draw national and, to an extent, international media attention,” the court document read.
The previous delay was sought to give more time for both sides to reach a plea agreement “based on the circumstances as they were understood at the time,” but Hightman requested a second delay given the “changing circumstances,” according to the document.
Gillette Police, Sheriff’s Office deputies and FBI personnel were seen Oct. 13 outside of Hightman’s house on Pathfinder Circle where they executed newly granted search warrants after further evidence gave additional cause to search the home, according to police.
Gakwa’s family learned of the continuance Wednesday when Wainaina called the County Attorney’s Office to inquire about the status of the case.
“We were planning on coming there next week,” he said. “So if I hadn’t called them we’d have come all the way down there and found out (it was rescheduled).”
“It would be nice of somebody to call and say ‘Hey, this is happening because of x,y,z,’” he added.
Wainaina said the family has been frustrated by the lack of information to come out recently, including from the County Attorney’s Office prosecuting the case in which their sister is the victim.
“They always say this to me, which is really frustrating: ‘Irene is the victim so if anybody has a question, Irene should call,’” Wainaina said. “I say ‘Well, there’s a chance Irene is not alive. So, the victim is not here.’”
Gakwa has been missing since February and Hightman remains under investigation as a person of interest in her disappearance. Given those circumstances, Wainaina believes the family should be included and kept up to date on the legal proceedings.
“We’re not trying to annoy anybody. We’re just trying to follow up and find justice for my sister,” he said. “And also, if these people are hired to do all these jobs and are doing half-a** jobs, I want to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing. If the (County Attorney’s) Office is supposed to protect my sister, I want them to do 100% representation.”
Hightman’s initial pre-trial hearing had been scheduled for September before it was moved back to Nov. 3.
He was originally represented by defense attorney Steven Titus, before he withdrew as Hightman’s counsel June 30, citing Hightman’s inability to pay for legal services. Hightman applied for indigency and was appointed a public defender in July, according to court documents.
Police arrested Hightman, 39, on May 6 after he was suspected of transferring money from bank accounts held by Gakwa into his own electronic money-transferring Zelle account and using two of her credit cards in the weeks after her disappearance.
He has been accused of taking $3,666.46 from Gakwa’s checking account over multiple transfers, charging a visa card for $604.65 and then maxing out a Capital One card for $3,230.65. All bank transfers and credit card uses were made after Gakwa was reportedly last seen. Gakwa was the only one authorized to use the bank account, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the case.
An officer went to Hightman’s residence on Pathfinder Circle when Gakwa was reported missing March 20 and talked with him on the porch. Hightman said he did not know where Gakwa was and allowed the officer into the home.
Hightman had three interactions with police leading up to his arrest, including two in-person interactions and a recorded phone call in which Hightman said he removed money from Gakwa’s account and knew he should not have, according to court documents.
He told police he removed the money so that Gakwa would have to eventually contact him when she needed money.
Hightman eventually told police Gakwa had moved out of the home around the end of February. He said she came home from a restaurant, packed her clothes into two plastic bags and said she was leaving Gillette, according to the affidavit.
Hightman told police he had “zero communication” with Gakwa after that day. Police found that Gakwa and Hightman talked over the phone regularly before she went missing, said Police Detective Cpl. Dan Stroup, during Hightman’s preliminary Circuit Court hearing in May.
The investigation found that Gakwa’s Samsung Galaxy cellphone was used to change her bank account password on Feb. 25 after she was reportedly missing. Around the time the password was changed, the same phone sent a message to Gakwa’s employer that said she was quitting her job.
A search of Hightman’s residence in late March found Gakwa’s Capital One credit card laying on the counter in plain view.
Charges of $604.65 to an Idaho Central Credit Union visa card and $3,230.65 in charges made to a separate Capital One card over 40 different transactions were made after Gakwa was reportedly last heard from.
That card was cut off after exceeding its $3,100 limit, according to the affidavit.
The Visa was used to buy a pair of boots, jeans and a shovel from Walmart in Gillette on Feb. 25. Surveillance video from the store showed Hightman buy the items in-person, according to the affidavit.
Video surveillance from Menard’s showed Hightman use Gakwa’s card to make an in-store purchase after her disappearance, Stroup said.
Hightman was also accused of accessing and deleting Gakwa’s personal Gmail account on March 10.
Hightman remains out on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.