Sherry Martin, left, and Constance Pineda, 13, put on a one-act play called “Drivers Test” in the green room Saturday at the Heritage Center Theater in Gillette. The act follows “Gail” on a drivers test administered by “Margie” that leads to speeding, evading the police and other hijinks.
A simple room, no stage, no set and minimal lighting are all part of what is referred to in the theater world as “black box.” Gillette Community Theatre’s black box of “A Night of One Acts” opened Thursday night as members of the community presented two one-act plays.
First was “Drivers Test” directed by Claudia Urlaub. Join “Margie,” played by Sherry Martin, the happy go lucky DMV driving-test examiner who takes “Gail,” played by Constance Pineda, a 16-year-old (who is actually 13), on her first driving test that proves to be more than she expected. Speeding, evading the police and loud music puts this comedic piece into overdrive.
