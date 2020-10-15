Above, Campbell County Hospital med tech Tammi Fortune scans in a batch of 12 COVID-19 tests Thursday. Early October has seen a dramatic spike in confirmed cases throughout the county and Wyoming. Below, she handles a vial containing a COVID-19 test collected from a nasal swab. She says testing for the virus doesn’t scare her. It is her job to test for a variety of viruses on a daily basis regardless of a pandemic.
At-home COVID-19 testing is being made available to Wyoming residents free of charge, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday afternoon.
Wyoming has bought 75,000 saliva tests using some of the state's $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act money with the ability to get more tests if needed. The tests will be distributed by Vault Health and can be taken by people in their homes without an in-person health care provider visit required.
