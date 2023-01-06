A 34-year-old woman was arrested on two counts of burglary after she was allegedly seen entering and stealing from a home Thursday afternoon.
A 58-year-old woman got a call from her neighbor, a 61-year-old man, who said he saw an unknown woman enter her home in the 1200 block of Jack Plane Lane. The suspect was in the home for about an hour and a half.
