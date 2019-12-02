Blizzard conditions hit Gillette Saturday and Sunday, bringing around six inches of snow in downtown Gillette by 10 a.m. Visibility in the heavy blowing snow was less than a quarter mile.
Weather for the rest of the week is predicted to be clear and sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s.
