DRUGS
SUNDANCE LOUNGE: A 44-year-old man who had marijuana and what he claimed was cocaine in his truck and on him early Thursday morning was arrested for drug possession. Officers saw several drunk people getting into vehicles in the bar parking lot. One of the men, Jason Anderson, got into a 2021 Ford and leaned back in the driver’s seat. When Anderson opened the door, police smelled burnt and raw marijuana. They found a small amount of weed, 1.5 grams in a bag and another about 0.2 grams of what the man said was cocaine. Before going into jail, Anderson said he had more cocaine on him and pulled out a jeweler’s bag with 2 grams of a white powder substance. The drugs later came back as testing positive for meth. Police Cpt. Jason Marcus said Anderson was arrested for possession of meth and marijuana, a felony count since it was his third time arrested for possession.
HIGHWAY 51 AND SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: Deputies arrested a 29-year-old passenger for drug possession Wednesday night. A 24-year-old woman driving a 2014 Jeep was pulled over and deputies smelled weed coming from the vehicle. Marijuana and THC wax were found along with a glass pipe with residue. The 29-year-old said all of the drugs belonged to him and was arrested, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. He was arrested for possession of THC wax and marijuana.
100 BLOCK DUBOIS LANE: Police ticketed a 32-year-old woman for possession of marijuana Wednesday, after Department of Family Services employees and officers went to the home. Multiple forms of marijuana were found, along with a small bag with meth residue, Marcus said.
CRASH
FAIRVIEW ROAD: No one was injured in a rollover a quarter-mile north of Union Chapel Road Wednesday morning. A 46-year-old woman called deputies to report a semi with a trailer had rolled off the road and the driver was walking around. The 27-year-old man told deputies he was driving south on Fairview Road when he bent to grab a drink and the trailer tires went into the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll. The trailer was carrying 22 yards of rock and the accident blocked part of the road. A tow truck came and picked up the truck and trailer and there was more than $1,000 in damage, Reynolds said.
CHILD IN NEED OF SUPERVISION
700 BLOCK EXPRESS DRIVE: A 15-year-old boy was taken to the YES House by officers when he ran away from home following an argument with his mother, 38, about going to Walmart. Marcus said the mother reported at noon Wednesday that the boy ran away. He was later found and taken to the YES House by the request of his mother.
THEFT
MAGNUSON BOULEVARD: A 36-year-old man reported reported three bottles of gas stolen from AirGas Store sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. The stolen gas is valued at $1,000 and there also is damage to the fence and gate, which was cut to gain access to the business, Marcus said. The investigation continues.
ANIMAL NUISANCE
300 BLOCK ROHAN AVENUE: A dog snuck out of its own home and entered a nearby home Wednesday afternoon. The dog’s owner said it snuck out when he left the home. There were no injuries and the man was given a notice to comply for the nuisance and to license the dog, Marcus said.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
THUNDER BASIN HIGH SCHOOL: Police ticketed a 15-year-old boy for minor in consumption Wednesday afternoon after other students reported that there was drinking going on in cubes. The students said there was alcohol in a red thermos and staff saw the boy walking out of the room with a red thermos. The boy handed over the thermos that was half full of alcohol and Marcus said he admitted to taking a few drinks.
FRAUD
WALMART: A 35-year-old woman who bought $500 worth of gift cards for who she believed to be a principal of the school she worked at later realized it was a scam. The woman told police she received an email from someone claiming to be a school principal asking for $500 in gift cards. She bought two $100 gift cards from Walmart and three from Albertsons and sent the information to the person. She later realized it was a scam, Marcus said.
